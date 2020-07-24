Firefighters participate in a photo shoot for Balfour’s Friends annual calendar. (Twitter/Central Saanich Fire Department)

Pig, pup, pony all make appearance in Central Saanich fire photo shoot

Animals featured as part of the Balfour’s Friends Foundation calendar fundraiser

Central Saanich firefighters and a few furry friends appear in the Balfour’s Friends Foundation annual calendar.

In a Twitter post, the department alerted residents of a photo shoot for the calendar. The post features a pig, a pony, pups, a calf and a horse alongside firefighters.

The non-profit foundation relies on donations to provide supplementary aid for pet owners in need, so they can ensure proper veterinary care. Pet owners must be able to show financial need and their veterinarian or veterinary clinic must contact the foundation to request funds.

The calendar costs $10. To find where to purchase them visit balfoursfriendsfoundation.webs.com.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich Fire Dept. now sun powered – good for budget and environment

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Pets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Artists host boulevard show in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Victoria resident creates website to map out more than 100 local happy hour spots

Inspired by a trip to the U.S., Jordan Caron’s idea began to take shape in 2014

Artists host boulevard show in Oak Bay

Four artists will display their work Saturday on St. Ann Street

Pig, pup, pony all make appearance in Central Saanich fire photo shoot

Animals featured as part of the Balfour’s Friends Foundation calendar fundraiser

PHOTOS: Kite surfers gather for ‘sail past’ tribute for fellow kiter battling cancer

Harry Weiler, family and friends watched as at least two dozen kite surfers took to the water

Saanich bike kitchens make tune-ups easy with free tools, tire pumps

District encourages active transportation with ‘accessible’ amenities

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Consulate says farmworker injured after being punched & kicked by officer and attacked by police dog

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the black market?

A recent poll suggests 51 per cent of British Columbians are buying all product legally

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

BC Children’s lottery offers luxury as a prize

The Choices Lotto has luxury homes across the province

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

Most Read