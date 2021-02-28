Pint-sized duo inspires others to be green

Heroes come in all sizes.

When looking for an environmental leader who makes a positive contribution to the community by championing environmentally friendly initiatives, a pair of West Shore residents who inspire others to be green quickly came to mind.

The Environmental Hero Award is being shared by six-year-old twins Costin and Kaelyn Campbell. The brother-sister duo spends some of their weekend playtime cleaning up garbage at parks and beaches, and often carry around small garbage bags just in case they see something.

The two have also cultivated their own garden and harvest food such as potatoes, yams, beets and carrots, and are learning to cook their own veggies for their family. Costin carries a green thumb, having won the biggest yam award at the last Luxton Fall Fair. The carrots, however, are left for the rabbits.

“Kaelyn says she wants to help the animals,” said Pamela Cotter, the twins’ mother. “While Costin says he wants to live off the land.”

Cotter said her kids have picked up a sense of environmental responsibility from her own parents, who taught her to respect the earth, and who continue to teach the twins about agriculture and nature.

Though the twins are young, their sense of environmental responsibility shows maturity and conscientiousness which makes them fit to be this year’s Environmental Heroes.

-Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff

