Pirate ship sails through Esquimalt streets to spread cheer Saturday

Buccaneer Days, originally slated for May 8 to 10, is cancelled this year

A little taste of Buccaneer Days takes to the streets Saturday in Esquimalt.

People are finding innovative ways to celebrate during a pandemic doing its best to keep people apart and this weekend that means a small parade thanks to the Morgana float.

The Morgana Pirate Ship, awarded best decorated vehicle during last year’s Buccaneer Days parade, tours the community Saturday, May 9 starting at 10 a.m. from Lockley Road in Esquimalt.

Owners Mark Miller and Lance Jesson along with the crew of Morgana volunteered their time to bring a little cheer to the community.

Buccaneer Days was set to take place May 8 to 10 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19.

