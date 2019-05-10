WestShore Centre for Learning students Bravyn Wright, Brett Cunard and Joel Windrum show off some of the plants for sale during the school’s secodn annual plant sale this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Plant sale fundraiser supports alternative, continuing and adult education centre this weekend in Colwood

Local growers and students will sell a variety of planters, flowers and vegetables

Gardners are being asked to carry some green to WestShore Centre for Learning Student’s annual plant sale being held this Saturday, May 11.

“Our students in the sustainable resources program have been very busy seeding all kinds of amazing vegetable varieties,” according to community garden fundraising coordinator Debbie Lodewijk. Visitors can also expect local growers to participate in the fundraiser.

The event is being held at the WestShore Centre for Learning’s Colwood campus, located in the lower parking lot at 2139 Sooke Rd.

The sale is said to feature herbs and herb garden planters, perennials, garden benches, cedar planter boxes, trellises, annual flowers and over 25 types of tomatoes, including “many” heirlooms and organics. Native plants, “mixed” hanging baskets and veggie starts (“pretty much anything we can start, we have!”) are also on offer, it adds.

Guest speakers will talk native plants and gardening practices, community gardening, and mason bees. Artist Rebecca Barnard is appointed to sell her “handcrafted” gifts for Mother’s Day, which falls on the day after the event.

WestShore Centre for Learning and Training offers alternative and distributed learning for its students, along with providing adult and continuing education programs, they state on their website.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

