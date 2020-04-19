Play trivia online to help raise puppies for B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs

Norman is a 10-week-old puppy in training for the BC and Alberta Guide Dogs. (File contributed/ Samantha Jagt)

Anyone who loves trivia and puppies should mark their calendars for Saturday, April 25 for a virtual trivia night in support of the B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs.

Every year the organization hosts two trivia nights to help fund the puppy-raising program; one night in Delta and one night in Calgary.

This year, however, a new version on the night will accommodate the social distancing requirements due to COVID-19.

Participants pay $20 per ticket to join the competition, and will be emailed a link to participate in the general trivia event online.

“Even though we are definitely running at a reduced rate, there still are ongoing expenses for everything from dog food to vet bills and everything that’s involved with running a charity, including getting these puppies ready to go and maintaining the staff,” explained Samantha Jagt, puppy training supervisor, adding that now obedience classes are happening over Zoom.

“This way everyone can get involved in a fun and friendly competition, all from the safety of their own home.”

Prizes, or course, are puppy-focused.

The grand prize winner gets to name a puppy in training, while the second prize is a free mom and pup sponsorship, where winners get framed photos and updates of a mother and her litter, right until the pups are ready to go to work. Third prize is a single puppy subscription, where similar photos will be shared from eight weeks until the pup is ready to work.

Anyone interested can head to bcandalbertaguidedogs.com to learn more.

