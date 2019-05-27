Park rendering of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground. (City of Langford)

Playground a fitting tribute to Sarah Beckett

West Shore Rotary sells bricks to raise funds for playground equipment

A playground alive with children’s laughter is a fitting way to honour the memory of Sarah Beckett.

The Rotary Club of WestShore, in partnership with the City of Langford, is building Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground in honour of the West Shore RCMP constable who died in the line of duty on April 5, 2016.

“Sarah was someone very special who left a lasting impression on this community and far beyond,” said Don Rugg, former president and current member of Rotary WestShore who is involved in a variety of fundraising initiatives for the project. “Sarah was the mother of two young sons, so a children’s playground is a fitting tribute for her.”

Rotary WestShore, which is in the process of raising $250,000 for the playground equipment, recently launched the sale of memorial bricks as a way to help reach that goal.

“The bricks are quite detailed and have room for up to three lines of text,” Rugg said. While some people have decided to simply include their family name, business or organization, there’s enough space for a brief message as well. “The goal is to sell 500 bricks at $200 each to raise $100,000.”

It’s recommended that those purchasing bricks decide on what they would like inscribed before they order. Rotary WestShore has been actively raising funds through other initiatives and donations as well in preparation for the opening of the park scheduled for Aug. 24, Rugg noted.

READ ALSO: Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground planned for City Centre Park

“We’ve already raised $35,000 and have a number of events, barbecues and fundraisers planned throughout the summer,’” he said.

Langford Mayor Stew Young said he appreciates the hard work of Rotary WestShore, city staff and the volunteers involved in the project. “It’s a great community-driven initiative,” he noted. “The grand opening on Aug. 24 should be a very exciting event.”

To purchase a brick or for more information on Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground and future fundraising initiatives, visit westshorerotary.org.

