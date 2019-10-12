Frank Wilson has penned a third collection of works, this time called Crows in the Apple Tree, keeping with his trend of apples and crows. He will also stick with the trend of donating proceeds to the MS Society of Canada. (Photo courtesy of Frank Wilson)

Poet revisits crows, apples, words and Oak Bay for charity

Author returns with third collection of works for multiple sclerosis organizations

Oak Bay author Frank Wilson has published a third collection of works.

Wilson released Crows in the Apple Tree to the English market in June, and will launch it with a presentation at Uplands Golf Course on Nov. 8.

The Oak Bay resident has two books of short stories published already, Chasing Crows and Apple Man, which raised thousands for multiple sclerosis charities. He is also working on another book, Nowt at All Like Home, about Wilson’s life outside the U.K., including migration to Canada.

“The poems keep creeping in and Crows in the Apple Tree is a collection of my poetry output over the past two or three years,” Wilson said.

It features photos by Russell Hague, a landscape photographer from the north of England.

Wilson did return to his former home of Yorkshire recently to launch Crows in the Apple Tree.

“We do have a fine old apple tree in our garden here [in Oak Bay]. Crows [here are] much the same as Yorkshire crows. Same applies to apples.”

Thanks to financial backing from a UK charity, all proceeds go directly to multiple sclerosis (MS) charities in the UK, Canada and elsewhere, he said.

His connection with MS started when one of his oldest friends contracted MS.

“Two other local village friends also had MS,” Wilson said. “I wrote a small book of poems which sold well with all proceeds to MS Society in the UK and continued here.”

Crows in the Apple Tree is stocked by Ivy’s Book Shop in Oak Bay and by Bolen Books Hillside Mall at $25. It’s also available at a launch discount from Uplands Golf Club Pro Shop and from the author at arnalw17 @gmail.com.

