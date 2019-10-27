Throughout the past decade, proceeds from Poinsettias for Patients have bought a stretcher, treadmill, baby-blanket warmer and a bilirubin meter. (Pixabay photo)

Poinsettia program at Victoria General aims to make children’s lab visits more positive

Hospital auxiliary also offers opportunity to be ‘Poinsettia Santa’

Aiming to help make children’s lab visits more positive and calming, the Victoria General Auxiliary has launched its annual campaign asking the public to consider decorating or gifting poinsettias this holiday season.

The money raised through Poinsettias for Patients will help make it possible to upgrade the kids’ ‘collection room’ at Victoria General Hospital lab.

READ ALSO: A visit with the south Island’s only commercial poinsettia producer

Over the years, the Victoria General Auxiliary has raised millions of dollars for hospital equipment and amenities – using the hospital’s gift shop as the main source of income.

Throughout the past decade, Poinsettias for Patients has bought a stretcher, a treadmill, a baby-blanket warmer and a bilirubin meter.

READ ALSO: Year of the babies for VGH

Poinsettias in an array of colours and sizes, along with Norfolk pines and mixed planters can be ordered online, with the deadline of Nov. 13. The Auxiliary will deliver the plants locally or they can be picked up for free.

People can also become a ‘Poinsettia Santa,’ to be delivered to a lonely patient stuck in the hospital over the holidays. For only $7, a Poinsettia Santa plant will be delivered anonymously.

To order go to the online shop VGHA/shop, email info@VGHA.ca or call 250-598-3385.


