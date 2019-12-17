The Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary says 88 poinsettias were purchased anonymously to help bring joy to the hospital over the holidays. (Unsplash)

Poinsettia purchases help bring joy to Victoria General Hospital over the holidays

Auxiliary pleased with anonymous donors and 700 poinsettia purchases

The Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary is thrilled by this year’s response to its annual Poinsettias for Patients campaign.

The Auxiliary sold nearly 700 of the festive plants to help finance amenities and equipment for the hospital this year.

READ ALSO: Poinsettia program at Victoria General aims to make children’s lab visits more positive

“We are trying to improve the ambulatory lab and make it more kid-friendly,” said Val Smith, Auxiliary vice president. “Having blood taken can be traumatic enough, so we’re trying to make it feel more calming.”

Smith was also pleased to see 88 poinsettias purchased anonymously for the enjoyment of those who will be in hospital over the holidays.

The Auxiliary is the main fundraiser for the Victoria General Hospital, with volunteers running the hospital gift shop and selling Purdy’s chocolate. The non-profit has raised millions of dollars over the years to help with purchasing equipment and less practical items, such as cheering up the facility with plants.

The organization’s biggest achievement to date is the creation of a rooftop garden with trees and tables for patients, visitors, staff and volunteers known as Oasis@3North: A project of the Auxiliary.

The Poinsettias for Patients campaign sells plants grown at Hilltop Greenhouses each year. The plants are sorted at Strawberry Vale Community Centre and delivered just before the start of December.

READ ALSO: Littlest Victoria General Hospital patients benefitting from new donation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Belmont, Royal Bay, Edward Milne high schools smash 10,000 Tonight goals

Just Posted

UPDATE: One woman taken into custody following police incident in downtown Victoria

Emergency responders called to Amelia Street after attempted break and enter

Victim impact statements expected Tuesday at Andrew Berry’s sentencing hearing

Sentencing hearing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day

Victoria nurse asks for compassion after people shout at him for saving an overdose victim

RN has saved three people’s lives in eight months

What’s ‘free parking’ really worth in Victoria?

On-street parking spot along Richardson bikeway estimated at $21,441 each, based on neighbouring land value

Russell Brand is coming to Victoria this spring

Brand will bring forward his new discussion, Russell Brand: Recovery Live in April 2020

B.C. First Nation alleges feds withheld information in pipeline consultation

Groups argue at Federal Court of Appeal over controversial Trans Mountain expansion

Thieves snatch inflatable Frosty the Snowman off Vancouver Island seniors centre roof

Theft just the latest from VSC

Itchy bears, rogue balloons and a nosy neighbour: B.C’s most memorable power outages of 2019

BC Hydro releases its weirdest and wackiest power outages of the year

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

Father of two identified as man who died at Kelowna homeless camp

Shane Bourdin was described as kindhearted and compassionate

Canfor shareholders reject Jim Pattison’s takeover offer

Lumber company says offer had just 45% support from minority shareholders

Deer suffered in fatal Cranbrook cull trap, welfare group says

Cranbrook Friends of Animals claims buck suffocated after “collapsing improperly assembled trap on himself”

New allegations from across Canada in case of former cop/coach charged with sex crimes

Police have received 27 calls thus far from Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, B.C. and the United States

Climate change chosen as Canadian Press News Story of the Year for 2019

‘2019 was like the year of climate awakening for Canada,’ says Catherine Abreu, the head of Climate Action Network Canada

Most Read