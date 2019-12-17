Poinsettia purchases help bring joy to Victoria General Hospital over the holidays

The Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary says 88 poinsettias were purchased anonymously to help bring joy to the hospital over the holidays. (Unsplash)

The Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary is thrilled by this year’s response to its annual Poinsettias for Patients campaign.

The Auxiliary sold nearly 700 of the festive plants to help finance amenities and equipment for the hospital this year.

“We are trying to improve the ambulatory lab and make it more kid-friendly,” said Val Smith, Auxiliary vice president. “Having blood taken can be traumatic enough, so we’re trying to make it feel more calming.”

Smith was also pleased to see 88 poinsettias purchased anonymously for the enjoyment of those who will be in hospital over the holidays.

The Auxiliary is the main fundraiser for the Victoria General Hospital, with volunteers running the hospital gift shop and selling Purdy’s chocolate. The non-profit has raised millions of dollars over the years to help with purchasing equipment and less practical items, such as cheering up the facility with plants.

The organization’s biggest achievement to date is the creation of a rooftop garden with trees and tables for patients, visitors, staff and volunteers known as Oasis@3North: A project of the Auxiliary.

The Poinsettias for Patients campaign sells plants grown at Hilltop Greenhouses each year. The plants are sorted at Strawberry Vale Community Centre and delivered just before the start of December.

