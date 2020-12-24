Poinsettias for Patients funds lab improvements, Hospital at Home

The Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary’s dedication to finding ways to fund improvements at the hospital is a growing concern, especially during the holiday season.

The annual Poinsettias for Patients campaign sold more than $14,000 of the traditional Christmas plants this year, said Valerie Smith, past president of the VGHA and convenor of the campaign. Proceeds from this year’s effort will go toward improvements to a new out-patient lab, Hospital at Home, as well as providing a heartfelt thank you to frontline workers at the hospital.

Those who purchased poinsettias this year were asked to become FrontLine Santas by providing a thank-you gift to an essential hospital worker. “The staff in Facilities Maintenance and Operations (FMO) have been making more plastic dividers and shields than you can imagine,” Smith said. “They may be tucked away in the basement, but they keep the building running. Everyone at the hospital has been working so hard.”

A truck from Hilltop Greenhouses delivered the poinsettias on Dec. 21 to the heads of FMO, Hospital at Home, and the Child Family Ambulatory Unit to distribute to everyone in their departments. “It’s a small way to say thank you for their tireless efforts, especially during COVID.”

VGHA, which runs the gift shop at VGH, is always looking for volunteers to fill a variety of roles. Visit vgha.ca, email info@vhgha.ca, or call Smith at 250-598-3385 for more information.

