Summer dog ban lifts on Willows Beach, allowing dogs to play on beach – leashed or unleashed – from Oct.1 to Apr. 30. (File photo)

Pooch pals welcome again on popular Oak Bay beach

Willows Beach allows dogs from Oct.1 to Apr. 30

After counting down the days to resume one their favorite daily rituals, dog owners around Greater Victoria head down to Willows Beach to let their canine friends romp in the sand.

The annual dog ban lifts Oct.1 to give dogs access to the popular beach through the winter and into the spring, when the ban takes effect again on Apr. 30 for the summer season.

Dogs can be leashed or unleashed on the beach, however there is a “poop and scoop” law in effect throughout Oak Bay so be sure to bring bags with you and keep a close eye on your unleashed pet.

ALSO READ: Incredible effort by amateur pet detectives brings home lost B.C. dog

For more information on dog-friendly places in Oak Bay, the District of Oak Bay’s website has a useful dynamic online map. It lists all parks and beaches and clicking on the names of the places reveals the rules for dogs at that specific location.

Dogs are prohibited at all times from the Turkey Head Walkway, the Native Plant Park, the Henderson Park Golf Course, Kitty Islet at the Eastern end of McNeil Bay, and the Windsor Park Rose Garden.

ALSO READ: Keep your pets safe while driving

All dogs over the age of four months must be licensed every year with the District of Oak Bay. Dog licenses are available at Oak Bay Municipal Hall or the dog licensing page.

