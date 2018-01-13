The Nerdy Days of Christmas craft fair in December raised more than $4,000 for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, money that was passed along this week. Photo contributed

Pop culture-centric craft fair helps out sick kids through Victoria Hospitals Foundation

Cherry Bomb Toys operators pass along $4,000-plus to foundation for NICU ward

Candice and B Woodward, who own and operate Cherry Bomb Toys in Victoria and are gearing up to stage the Capital City Comic Con in March, are grateful they have two healthy children.

Their younger son, now 2-1/2, had a slightly rocky start to his life due to an eye issue and spent a brief time under the care of the medical staff at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Victoria General Hospital. While he made a full recovery and was in the ward a relatively short time, the care of the people in the NICU made an impact on his parents.

“When we were hanging out in the hospital and talking to the nurses, we got to talking about raising money for the ward,” said B Woodward. The conversation ultimately turned to events their company hosted and ways they could give back.

So the couple decided that the proceeds from their Nerdy Days of Christmas Craft Fair, which last month wrapped up its fourth edition at Market Square, would be donated to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation for direction to the NICU.

On Wednesday at their Broad Street store, the Woodwards passed along to the foundation this year’s take of just over $4,000, raised with a silent auction, admissions and sales of refreshments. It brings the total donated to more than $8,700.

“[Our kids] have both been such a blessing that we felt it was only right that we give back in any way we can,” B said. “They’re our future, so it’s super important to have our future strong.”

The unique craft fair specializes in “pop culture and nerdy crafts,” the kind of products that are Cherry Bomb’s stock in trade.

Capital City Comic Con happens March 16 to 18 at the Victoria Conference Centre.

editor@vicnews.com

