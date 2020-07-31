Pop-up seaside cinema comes to Colwood beach this weekend

Drive-in cinema at Royal Bay Beach features Moana, Pirates of the Caribbean and Mamma Mia!

Three free drive-in movies will be playing this weekend at the Royal Beach Park. (Liz Lyon photo)

Gather some blankets and your closest companions and get ready for a weekend of drive-in entertainment.

Three drive-in movies will be hosted at Royal Beach in Colwood this weekend, starting Friday, July 31, through Sunday Aug. 2.

On Friday, the screening will be of Moana, Saturday will feature Pirates of the Caribbean (Curse of the Black Pearl), and Sunday Mamma Mia! will be playing. Gates to the movies open at 8:30 p.m. each night, but the shows will start around 9:30 p.m. depending on light.

There will be 50 tickets available for each screening, which went on sale the morning of July 30. The tickets are only available online, and organizers ask that people only sign up for one movie, so that other people can have a turn.

When selecting a ticket, click on “choose date” and select which movie you would like to see. Only one ticket is necessary per vehicle, and a copy must be presented t0 staff in either printed or mobile form.

“If plans change, please let the organizers know as soon as possible as we can make this ticket available to another party who may have originally missed out,” stated organizers on the event page.

At the event, people are asked to stay in their vehicles, and maintain physical distancing between other movie-goers.

For more information or to get your free tickets visit eventbrite.ca.

