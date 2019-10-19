Popular corn maze at North Saanich’s Pendray Farms out of operation

This was the scene at Pendray Farms last Friday. Missing is the iconic corn maze that usually greets guests during this time of year. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

As Greater Victoria residents rev up for Halloween, one of the most iconic spots offering both shivers and sweets won’t be around, having disappeared like some ephemeral spirit itself.

Scores of children and adults won’t be able to weave their way through the corn maze at North Saanich’s Pendray Farms, or make corn angles in its corn pit, because, well, both are gone, causing much consternation among local families.

“This was the best corn maze,” said Terri Dobree on the Peninsula Family Chat Facebook site.

While it might be difficult to verify the veracity of that statement, it was certainly among the most original, as its designer incorporated various themes over the years, be it a tribute to Vancouver Island or the Canada 150 celebrations.

Perhaps equally popular was the corn pit — a pit full of corn kernels that allowed children, both small and large, to swim and bury themselves in corn.

“That is too bad,” wrote Bethany Mackie. “My kids loved the corn pit,” she said. “I hope another farm has a pit too.”

The farm not only featured a maze and the corn pit, but also other Halloween-themed activities for little ghouls and goblins, including tractor rides and the annual pumpkin launch, during which visitors could use a trebuchet supplied by UVic engineering students to launch pumpkins.

The maze also featured a concession, where visitors could buy what many would consider the most delicious kettle corn on the Peninsula.

The Peninsula News Review reached out to the Pendray family for comment and visited the farm but did not hear back from the family by press deadline.

