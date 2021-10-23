Saanich’s tree planting program allows ease of access for residents interested in planting one or more trees on their properties. (Black Press Media file photo)

Program bringing trees to Saanich yards

Saanich staff help residents by planting and covering cost of trees on residential properties

Thanks to the Partnership Tree Planting program, Saanich residents have had help planting trees in their own backyard.

The program, initiated in Saanich over a decade ago, helps to ensure that forestry is a part of surrounding urban settings in the district.

Saanich’s Urban Forest Strategy goal is to grow the forest canopy in residential areas and the program helps to achieve that goal by ensuring accessibility.

Saanich staff create ease by covering the cost of the tree and by planting it for residents.

“It’s important the right trees are put in the right places and tree selections are determined on a site-by-site basis,” said Saanich communications manager Erika Schade.

Saanich residents can apply online where applications are reviewed for suitability, she added.

To access the application form visit saanich.ca.

