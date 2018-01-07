Public funeral for Chloe and Aubrey Berry to be held Jan.12

Christ Church Cathedral, one of Canada’s largest churches, will not only accommodate the expected community turnout but also has a close connection to the family. Six-year-old Chloe attended Grade 1 at Christ Church Cathedral School that sits on the corner of the cathedral grounds. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

The funeral for Chloe and Aubrey Berry, two sisters found dead on Christmas Day in their father’s Oak Bay apartment, will take place on Friday, January 12.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria and will be open to the public, according to Trisha Lees, spokesperson for the girls’ mother Sarah Cotton.

The cathedral, one of Canada’s largest churches, will not only accommodate the expected community turnout but also has a close connection to the family. Six-year-old Chloe attended Grade 1 at Christ Church Cathedral School that sits on the corner of the cathedral grounds.

A scholarship in memory of Chloe and Aubrey has been set up through the Victoria Foundation to provide scholarships to children attending Christ Church Cathedral School.

Making a donation in support of the Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund can be done by phone (250.381.5532), cheque, or online.

Video: Keri Coles/Oak Bay News

Andrew Berry, Chloe and Aubrey’s father, is charged with their deaths, facing two counts of second-degree murder. He made his first court appearance Thursday (Jan. 4) where he was ordered to have no contact with Cotton and was given until Feb.1 to secure legal counsel.

Berry will remain in custody until his next court appearance set for Feb.1 at 9:30 a.m.

 

Funeral for sisters 6-year-old Chloe Berry and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry will be held Friday, January 12. The service will begin at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria. (Submitted photo)

