Public funeral for Chloe and Aubrey Berry to be held Jan.12

The funeral for Chloe and Aubrey Berry, two sisters found dead on Christmas Day in their father’s Oak Bay apartment, will take place on Friday, January 12.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria and will be open to the public, according to Trisha Lees, spokesperson for the girls’ mother Sarah Cotton.

A scholarship in memory of Chloe and Aubrey has been set up through the Victoria Foundation to provide scholarships to children attending Christ Church Cathedral School.

Making a donation in support of the Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund can be done by phone (250.381.5532), cheque, or online.

Andrew Berry, Chloe and Aubrey’s father, is charged with their deaths, facing two counts of second-degree murder. He made his first court appearance Thursday (Jan. 4) where he was ordered to have no contact with Cotton and was given until Feb.1 to secure legal counsel.

Berry will remain in custody until his next court appearance set for Feb.1 at 9:30 a.m.

