Public invited to join Langford Fire Rescue in celebrating 75 years of service

Langford Fire Rescue is marking a significant milestone at its annual open house event on Oct. 16.

It’s the 75th year the department has been working to keep the community safe, and beyond the usual activities like equipment demonstrations, fire safety info booths, and a chance to get to know the firefighters themselves, this year’s event will be showcasing the history of the department and the many volunteer organizations it works with on a regular basis.

“We are really excited this year, it’s our 75th anniversary and of course, we have not been able to have an open house for two years, so it is sort of a return to course for the public and for them to have a chance to come and see what we do,” said Fire Chief Chris Aubrey. “It’s going to be exciting this year.”

In terms of the historical element, the event will feature the history of the department, including pieces on significant incidents the department has participated in, some of which visitors might remember themselves, as well as histories of volunteer organizations like Emergency Support Services, amateur radio, the Women’s Auxiliary, and more who regularly work alongside the department.

Aubrey said the day will also celebrate the unsung heroes who worked in the department’s dispatch centre before the work was centralized. “They are a big part of our history, so we are going to be inviting back our dispatchers if they are able to attend, so people don’t forget about that important part of our organization.”

And of course, the day is intended to be fun and interactive for all ages, so the community will be able to try using a fire hose, the ‘jaws of life’ and other firefighting equipment. Food will also be plentiful, with barbecue and pancakes being served up all day.

In the spirit of helping the community, Aubrey said the department has partnered with Atlas Drug Mart to offer flu shots on-site during the open house for anyone interested. The department will also be looking to fill one of its boats with donations from the community to support the Goldstream Food Bank.

The open house is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Station 1, 2625 Peatt Rd. Limited parking will be available on-site.

