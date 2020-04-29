Public show of hearts could raise $2,500 for Victoria food bank

Hillside Centre is asking community members to upload photos of hearts in their windows and around their homes to the centre’s website. For every photo uploaded, $5 will be donated to the Mustard Seed Food Bank. (Courtesy of Hillside Centre)

Hillside Centre is asking the local community to help raise funds for the Mustard Seed Food Bank.

As part of its “Show us your Heart” campaign, the shopping centre is asking community members to upload a photo of their own decorated hearts in windows and around their homes.

For every heart uploaded to its online photo gallery, Hillside Centre will donate $5 to the Mustard Seed Food Bank.

“While we are hopeful to have hundreds of heart photos uploaded … Hillside Centre is committed to donating $2,500 to the Mustard Seed Food Bank,” a statement from the shopping centre said.

Local community members have been placing hearts on windows, yards, cars and fences to show appreciation for health care and frontline workers who are working through the COVID-19 pandemic. Local businesses have also lit up building windows in the shape of a heart or placed hearts in their own windows.

Community members are invited to visit the #HillsideHeartProject page to upload their heart photo.

“By creating a photo gallery of these wonderful expressions of gratitude, we can collectively create a tapestry of appreciation for our health care and frontline workers and support those in immediate need through our local food bank,” the statement said.

Upload photos at hillsidecentre.com/hillsideheartproject.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

City of VictoriaCoronavirusMustard Seed

