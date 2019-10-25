Pumpkin people, pressed apples and more to grace Family Harvest Festival in Saanich

Horticulture Centre of the Pacific is hosting the event on Oct. 26

The Gardens at the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific have created a Family Harvest Festival map so guests know what to expect on October 26. (Photo via the Gardens at HCP)

Apple pressing, pumpkin people and more await families at the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific (HCP) harvest festival on Oct. 26.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, residents are invited to explore the gardens and enjoy a variety of fall-themed activities including seasonal crafts, a scavenger hunt and creating pumpkin people.

It’s been a few years since the pumpkin people have been a part of the Family Harvest Festival, noted Paula McCormick, HCP’s school and youth programs coordinator. There will be some pumpkin folk created by staff for attendees to look at and then they’ll have the opportunity to make their own.

The 4H club will be on site with several of their recent projects and several local businesses will have booths set up, McCormick added.

The Habitat Acquisition Trust will also be hosting a bat exhibit in honour of international bat awareness week which runs from Oct. 23 to 31, McCormick explained. There are a lot of misconceptions about the creatures, she noted, and staff are looking forward to helping debunk a few things and provide conservation education.

There will be snacks provided by Truffles Catering and apple cider will be available by donation. Staff recommend bringing a picnic lunch or making a reservation at the restaurant on the property – Charlotte & the Quail.

The whole event is non-threatening and non-Halloween themed, McCormick emphasized. Families appreciate the wholesome fall fun in a setting that’s not spooky, rushed or jam-packed, she noted. There is no set plan for the day, so folks can choose what activities to do depending on their interests and ages.

The event has limited space and reservations are required so that staff can ensure there are enough supplies for all in attendance. There’s lots of time to register, residents can call or drop by in-person to purchase a ticket, which is $15 per family. Folks without children are welcome to attend and need only pay the general admission fee.

The garden is located at 505 Quayle Rd. and parking is available on the property.

