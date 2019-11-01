A pumpkin hits the ground during Langford Fire Rescue’s annual pumpkin smash at Millstream Village. (Black Press Media file photo)

Pumpkins away for great causes

West Shore firefighters host weekend fundraisers

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

In addition to being a great band, smashing pumpkins is a fun way to support a charitable cause.

View Royal Fire Rescue is hosting Pumpkin Drop, in support of Movember on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the View Royal Public Safety Building at 333 Island Hwy.

For a suggested donation of $2, you can drop your Halloween pumpkin from the top of the building’s tower. Those that hit the target below will be entered into a draw for a door prize. All proceeds go to Movember Canada, which funds research for a cure for prostate cancer.

Langford Fire Rescue’s Pumpkin Smash 2019 will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Millstream Village at 2401 Millstream Rd. on Sunday, Nov. 3 as well. Watch pumpkins get dropped from a 105-foot ladder while you enjoy a warm beverage from Serious Coffee. West Shore Rotary will offer a barbecue by donation, with all proceeds supporting muscular dystrophy and the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

