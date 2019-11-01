Pumpkins away for great causes

Rick Stiebel/ News Staff

In addition to being a great band, smashing pumpkins is a fun way to support a charitable cause.

View Royal Fire Rescue is hosting Pumpkin Drop, in support of Movember on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the View Royal Public Safety Building at 333 Island Hwy.

For a suggested donation of $2, you can drop your Halloween pumpkin from the top of the building’s tower. Those that hit the target below will be entered into a draw for a door prize. All proceeds go to Movember Canada, which funds research for a cure for prostate cancer.

Langford Fire Rescue’s Pumpkin Smash 2019 will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Millstream Village at 2401 Millstream Rd. on Sunday, Nov. 3 as well. Watch pumpkins get dropped from a 105-foot ladder while you enjoy a warm beverage from Serious Coffee. West Shore Rotary will offer a barbecue by donation, with all proceeds supporting muscular dystrophy and the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

