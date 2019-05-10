Quadra Village Day features host of activities

Quadra Village Day is Saturday, May 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Kings Road

The Hillside-Quadra community expands on previous success for its 17th annual Quadra Village Day.

The free, fun-filled event for all ages on Saturday includes a new diverse array of workshops including macrame, mindfulness, self-care and roller skating.

“Quadra Village Day unites local volunteers, businesses and community groups to create a completely free event, filled with fun activities, food and entertainment to be enjoyed by all,” says Kelly Greenwell, planning committee member and executive director of the Quadra Village Community Centre. The day starts with a pancake breakfast from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and includes live entertainment and a variety of fun activities for children of all ages. Local bands Savard, Myles Skye and Stevie Wise and the Feelings perform on the main stage, with short performances by the Platform 61, Sons of Norway Leikaring, Vic High Jazz Orchestra and the Japanese Language School Choir along with Theatre Skam pop-up theatre.

Activities range from old-fashioned carnival games to Mother’s Day plant potting and card making and even a community hubcap flower project. An assortment of information tables set up by local community groups include the Neighbourhood Small Grants Project, African-Carribean Cultural Society and Citizens Counselling.

“This event builds community, it’s free, it’s fun, and it has something for everyone,” says Quadra Village Day Planning Committee member Leila Durzi. “The smiles tell the story.”

Quadra Village Day is Saturday, May 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Kings Road (between Quadra Street and Dowler Place).

For more information visit, quadravillagecc.com/quadra-village-day.



