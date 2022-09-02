Quilt show sewn into fabric of Sooke

Erin Baye is the coordinator of the Sooke Quilt and Sale Show. The event comes to Sooke Community Hall on Oct. 15. (Charlotte Baye Pearson - Sooke News Mirror)

Erin Baye made her first quilt when her first child was born. It wasn’t a masterpiece.

“It wasn’t pretty, but it kept her warm. I still have it,” she said.

Now Baye is a prolific quilter and can’t wait to make her next stitch.

ALSO READ: Sooke quilters sewing warm welcome for Ukrainian refugees

Baye’s work will be among those featured at the Sooke Quilt Show and Sale at the Sooke Community Hall on Oct. 15.

The Sooke Quilt Show and Sale is the first time a designated quilt-only show will be held in the community. It will include nearly 50 quilts, entered in both the viewer’s choice and non-judged categories, and more that will be part of special displays.

Baye was introduced to quilting by her mother, who would spend her time cutting up old clothes and other materials and sewing them together while her husband was away with the military.

“There were always quilts around,” said Baye, the show’s coordinator.

The hobby took on a new meaning for Baye during the pandemic. She would home-school her three children during the day and at 3 p.m. would sequester in her sewing room – away from the kids – for some “mommy time.”

“That’s when my quilting skills really improved, and it was because I was quilting every day,” she said.

The Sooke Quilt Show and Sale will include vendors, various demonstrations from local teachers, quilt sales, quilted products, fabric, door prizes and raffles.

There are 12 categories of competition ranging from hand-quilted to original design. The show will also feature live music, a food court and food trucks.

This year’s show is a juried event – meaning a small committee will pick the quilts that get entered in the show.

But those who come to the event will pick their favourite quilts for the viewer’s choice awards.

“What that really means is the show is more of an exhibit. So everyone who comes to the show gets to choose their favourites,” Baye said.

“It’s all about having fun and not letting competition and the fear of our quilts being scrutinized ruin it.”

Entries for the show are accepted until Sept. 16. You can contact sookequiltshow@yahoo.com for more information.

The Sooke Quilt Show and Sale starts at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15 at Sooke Community Hall.

Admission at the door is $2 for the day. Children under 10 are admitted free.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySookeWest Shore