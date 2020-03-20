Quilters invite Greater Victoria residents to add colour to their neighbourhoods in dark times

The first quilt hanging event will happen on International Quilt Day on March 21

Dozens of people will hang quilts from their homes to celebrate International Quilt Day on Saturday March 21. (File contributed/ Mavis Reynolds)

Balconies, front doors and windows around Greater Victoria will be ornamented with intricate patterns on Saturday, March 21 in celebration of International Quilt Day.

Victoria Quilt Guild member Mavis Reynolds came up with the idea last year while attending outdoor quilt celebrations in Oregon, which prompted her to start a Facebook event page to plan the event. Now, a year later it will be celebrated for this first time in Greater Victoria.

Normally International Quilt day is celebrated by quilt enthusiasts with social gatherings and shopping, but due to federal calls for self-isolation in light of COVID-19, those options are off the table. That makes the quilt hanging event an opportunity for colour and celebration in a time of darkness, Reynolds said.

“It’s just so easy – like putting clothes on the clothesline – and just adds something nice for people to look at when there’s not so good news around,” Reynolds said. “People can get in their cars and don’t need to be close to anyone else.”

More than 40 people have already signed up to hang quilts from their homes across Greater Victoria, with a majority in Saanich. The list of addresses can be found on the Victoria Quilt Guild’s Facebook page.

Participants don’t even need to be quilters themselves.

“Maybe grandma gave you a quilt, or you have a wedding quilt,” she said. “They need to air out, so why not hang them up?”

Anyone interested in participating can contact Reynolds at info@dayspringquiltcompany.com.

