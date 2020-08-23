QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

The World Wide Web was released to the public 29 years ago, on Aug. 23, 1991.

Since then, it has revolutionized information technology and today, billions of people around the world use the internet on a daily basis.

How much do you know about the World Wide Web and its effect on daily life?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Apple iPhone provides internet access to its users, wherever they are. When was this phone introduced to the public? (Pixabay) Do you know how many active users are on the Facebook social media platform? (Dreamstime/TNS)

Twitter is a widely used social media platform. How many tweets are sent each day on this platform? (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Previous story
Bottle drive planned to boost West Shore skatepark fund

Just Posted

Artists invited to paint in Victoria’s ‘garden of love’ until September

Abkhazi Garden is open for painters from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays

A hidden homeless scenario: The search for safe housing for youth

Part three in a series on youth homelessness in Greater Victoria

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP reports ‘erratic’ second quarter crime figures

Calls for mental health up, while property crimes down during height of pandemic response

VicPD issues warning after trip-wires discovered in Cecilia Ravine Park

Fishing line found strung across stairs, between trees, police say

Police seize collection of knives, uncapped needle near Victoria playground

VicPD seeking information about the incident

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

DFO defends ‘ghost gear’ clean-up grants around Vancouver Island

Association of Denman Island Marine Stewards want more enforcement in region

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

Most Read