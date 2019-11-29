James Sturgill Jr. loads a pallet of approximately 2,000 pounds of potatoes into a boxcar at The Bayview Roundhouse in Vic West. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Rail car food drive targets beyond 2,000 pounds for Victoria Cool Aid Society

Second annual holiday market continues Roundhouse food drive tradition

An old rail car in Vic West comes through again for residents in need and those looking to give this winter.

A food drive to fill the rail car at the Historic Roundhouse at Bayview at 253 Esquimalt Rd. supports the Victoria Cool Aid Society.

Last year it held more than 2,000 pounds of food, a fraction of the potential, as part of the second annual Nomad Holiday Market.

“Last year we had many people from local communities drop off food and then go shopping at the locally made, hand crafted artisan market, held inside the Historic Roundhouse,” market organizer Joseph Gonyeau, said in a news release. “Galey Farms graciously dropped off two pallets of potatoes. This was a big help but we really need everyone to add what they can. If we all do a little, it adds up to be a lot.”

READ ALSO: 6,000 lbs. of potatoes donated to charity

The goal this year is simply to do better than the 2,000 pounds.

“We hope the people of Greater Victoria feel the same sense of opportunity and step up to fill the railcar, helping to feed people in need,” Gonyeau said.

The rail car is open for donations the same hours as the second annual Nomad Holiday Market on site. Donate on Dec. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m.; Dec. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Roundhouse, 253 Esquimalt Rd. Food will be donated to the Victoria Cool Aid Society.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Church of the Advent hosts Gifts of the Season

Just Posted

Rail car food drive targets beyond 2,000 pounds for Victoria Cool Aid Society

Second annual holiday market continues Roundhouse food drive tradition

Kings Park owl found dead, neighbours request an autopsy

The incident has increased residents’ desire to protect the greenspace

Police warn businesses of ‘change fraud’ on the West Shore

Man gives a $50 then confuses teller with multiple requests for change

Pending repairs to Sidney wharf could impact tourism, local business

Town says repairs could extend life of Beacon Wharf by three to six years

Christmas tree farmer says no shortage of local trees for families seeking the perfect one

Owner says she had to cut out whole sale customers after brother, business partner’s unexpected death

VIDEO: The Fix-A-Heart campaign leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 29

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Two of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

A close friend and sperm donor to a Vancouver couple was supposed to be one of three parents on documents

Port Alberni man dies in rollover crash on Mount Arrowsmith logging road

Man was one of seven in SUV that rolled over 150-foot cliff

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

Most Read