Rail car food drive targets beyond 2,000 pounds for Victoria Cool Aid Society

James Sturgill Jr. loads a pallet of approximately 2,000 pounds of potatoes into a boxcar at The Bayview Roundhouse in Vic West. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

An old rail car in Vic West comes through again for residents in need and those looking to give this winter.

A food drive to fill the rail car at the Historic Roundhouse at Bayview at 253 Esquimalt Rd. supports the Victoria Cool Aid Society.

Last year it held more than 2,000 pounds of food, a fraction of the potential, as part of the second annual Nomad Holiday Market.

“Last year we had many people from local communities drop off food and then go shopping at the locally made, hand crafted artisan market, held inside the Historic Roundhouse,” market organizer Joseph Gonyeau, said in a news release. “Galey Farms graciously dropped off two pallets of potatoes. This was a big help but we really need everyone to add what they can. If we all do a little, it adds up to be a lot.”

The goal this year is simply to do better than the 2,000 pounds.

“We hope the people of Greater Victoria feel the same sense of opportunity and step up to fill the railcar, helping to feed people in need,” Gonyeau said.

The rail car is open for donations the same hours as the second annual Nomad Holiday Market on site. Donate on Dec. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m.; Dec. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Roundhouse, 253 Esquimalt Rd. Food will be donated to the Victoria Cool Aid Society.



