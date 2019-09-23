Rain doesn’t dampen Sidney Sea Run

Sidney by the Sea Run/Walk took place at Beacon Park on Sept. 22. Despite the rain, over 500 runners took part in the 8K, 5K, or Kids Run.

“Even with less than ideal conditions, we still had so many of our participants come out,” said Cathy Noel, race director. “They came with such energy and enthusiasm, even staying right through to the end for the prizes and awards. It always makes the job of the volunteers so much easier when you have such positive energy from the participants.”

The events previous organizer stepped away for 2019, nearly cancelling the event for good. Instead, Choice Events took over the event this year. Some of the changes made to the event include raising funds for two charities: Saanich Peninsula Hospital, and Healthcare Foundation and Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea.

“I am thrilled to have brought the event back to the Town of Sidney,” added Cathy. “Pledges are still coming in, but we expect to raise over $6,000 for these two deserving charities.”

The next Sea Run will be held Sept. 20, 2020.

