Buildings across Canada will light up in purple for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week. (Photo from Facebook)

Rally held soon in Victoria for Eating Disorder Awareness Week

Some Victoria buildings will light up in purple

By Ella Matte, contributor

Feb. 1 to 7 is Eating Disorder Awareness Week (EDAW) across British Columbia – with a special event in Victoria.

Every year, eating disorder groups across Canada unite to commemorate the with a goal of educating the public on this dangerous health issue.

This year’s theme for EDAW is “Transforming the Narrative: From Asks to Action.”

To show support, you can wear purple or a “Love Our Bodies/Love Ourselves” wristband during the week. Some B.C. government buildings across the province will also be sporting purple at night.

A rally will be held at the legislature building on the last day of EDAW. Community members will come together to honour the lives lost to those who suffered from an eating disorder and to support individuals currently suffering from one.

The rally will be on Feb. 7 between noon and 1:30 p.m.

Health

