Rally, picnic in Greater Victoria mark Ukraine’s Independence Day

Hundreds gathered in solidarity for the people of Ukraine during a rally organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress on the steps of the B.C. legislature back in February. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Those from Ukraine and supporters plan a pair of events in Greater Victoria to mark that country’s independence.

A rally at the legislature marks Ukrainian Independence Day on Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. Organizers hope to see a crowd along Belleville Street carrying flags and banners as the voice of Ukraine to honour people fighting for freedom, according to the Ukraine Help Vancouver Island organization.

Last year, Ukraine celebrated its 30th anniversary of independence.

This year newcomers to Canada can celebrate with a joint picnic and celebration at Cadboro-Gyro Park on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit ukrainehelpvi.ca to learn more.

