Raven Barouque introduces modern footwear to historic costuming this Canada Day

The Raven Baroque music group give performances on Mount Tolmie in full period costumes and funky shoes from their sponsor, Baggins Shoes. (Courtesy Don Kissinger)

The Raven Baroque players give two performances on Canada Day on the top of Mount Tolmie. The concerts have an admission by donation policy. The first show will start at 1:30 p.m. and end at 2:30 p.m., and the next one will run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We usually get a big crowd on Canada Day,” says Don Kissinger, organizer and violinist for the group.

The 14-piece baroque music group will be in full period costumes reminiscent of the 1650s, says Kissinger, violinist for Raven Baroque and several other music groups in the area.

READ ALSO: Raven Baroque returns for B.C. Day show atop Mount Tolmie

Baggins Shoes sponsors the July 1 festivities, so all the musicians will be wearing Vans or Converse, he explains.

Raven Baroque has been playing as a group for over 12 years, says Kissinger, who began playing the violin in grade five at Mount Tolmie School.

“I like baroque to introduce classical music to people,” he says. “It’s easy listening.”

Of all the orchestras that Kissinger plays in, Raven Baroque is the only one with costumes.

READ ALSO: Tips from BC Ferries for travelling this Canada Day long weekend

“It’s fun,” he says. “With the wigs, we look a little ridiculous.”

Kissinger says the wigs are too hot for him. So for the summer shows, he grows out his hair to fit the period look without the wig.

Each of the concerts on July 1 will be different and will feature the “hits” from Vivaldi, Bach, and many more. says Kissinger. Chairs will be provided for the first 100 guests and admission is by donation.

@devonscarlett

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.