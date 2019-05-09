RCMP challenge residents to Cram the Cruiser

The Sidney North Saanich RCMP are running a Cram the Cruiser event on May 11, similar to this one held in 2018 by the West Shore RCMP. (Black Press File)

Sidney North Saanich RCMP are inviting residents to cram their cruiser with food in support of the Saanich Peninsula Lions (SPL) food bank.

On Saturday, May 11, an RCMP cruiser will be parked outside Sidney’s Save On Foods grocery store ready to be filled with non-perishable food items from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All donations will go the SPL, who are also providing extra bins for overflow.

The 10 most desired items are: rice; cereal; juice; dry soups; ladies personal hygiene items; school snacks; Boost/Ensure; canned meat; pasta and pasta sauce.

For more information visit splfoodbank.com.