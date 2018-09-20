Canadians Gary Kangas (left to right), Mark Ivers, and Branko Diklitch in France, a scene from the Boer War in South Africa in 1901. The re-enactors are part of the Victoria-Esquimalt Military Re-Enactors Association, which is putting on the Lantern Tour at Fort Rodd Hill on Sept. 22. (Tony Austin photo).

Re-enactors transform Fort Rodd Hill for annual Lantern Tour in Colwood

Take a trip back in time at historic site

Grab your coat and travel back in time this weekend at the Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites in Colwood.

The annual Lantern Tour takes place this Saturday, Sept. 22, with re-enactors bringing the past to back to life with special after-dark guided tours. Experience the site by the light of lanterns while eavesdropping on re-enactors going about their daily activities.

The event is a favourite among local residents said Sophie Lauro, promotions officer. “It is an opportunity to see in action the passionate and knowledgeable members of the Victoria-Esquimalt Military Re-enactor Association (VEMRA). These dedicated volunteers create new vignettes each year, rehearse for weeks, and bring the fort to life during this special and surreal evening event.”

The event is made possible by the Victoria-Esquimalt Military Re-enactor Association.

These volunteers lend their talents, time and expertise to a number of events at the site throughout the year.

“This will be the 18th year the Lantern Tour has been offered at the site. It is always a pleasure to see familiar faces returning to discover what will be showcased this year.

Parents come with their children, friends come in groups, we’ve even had couples come on their first date. The lantern tours are fun, romantic, and fascinating – a hit with all ages,” Lauro said.

Guided tours leave every 15 minutes between 7 and 9 p.m. Organizers encourage anyone interested in attending to get tickets early as the event has sold out in the past.

Tickets are available online only at laterntour2018.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets are $13.90 for adults, $13.40 for seniors and $10 for youth or annual pass holders.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Choir study shows people with dementia can learn new songs
Next story
Religious institutions in Saanich may have to justify their permissive tax exemptions

Just Posted

Re-enactors transform Fort Rodd Hill for annual Lantern Tour in Colwood

Take a trip back in time at historic site

Neighbours fear impact of tent city residents on Goldstream Provincial Park

Langford residents opposed to campers voice concerns at campground gate

Victorians for Tranportation Choice survey Greater Victoria election candidates

Mayoral and council candidates from across Greater Victoria face 12 questions

Dementia Helpline seeks volunteers after dramatic increase in calls

First Link Dementia Helpline for those who lives with dementia or care partners

Province now allowing tent city campers to stay at Goldstream Park

Contrary to earlier reports, Ministry of Environment says there is no hard deadline for campers to leave, park open to public

Watch out for Pavement Patty: Drivers warned outside B.C. elementary school

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

Update: Search called off for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts were concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

VIDEO: Hundreds line highway as family brings home body of B.C. teen

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s body returned to Smithers.

Why Whistler for ski jumping in 2026? Calgary proposal gets pushback

Calgary 2026 proposes re-using the 2010 ski jumping venue Whistler for that sport and nordic

Despite progress, threat of 232 tariffs dominates NAFTA negotiations

Any deal is seen to require congressional approval before Dec. 1 to survive new Mexican government

B.C. MP Todd Doherty receives award for saving man who collapsed on a plane

Conservative MP was flying from Vancouver to Prince George, B.C., in June last year

Alleged border jumper from Oregon facing 2 charges after police chase in B.C.

Colin Patrick Wilson charged with dangerous operation of motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer

More than 35 B.C. mayors elected without contest

No other candidates for mayor in the upcoming local election in 22 per cent of B.C. cities

‘Hero’ kid fighting cancer helping with B.C. Children’s Hospital fundraiser

Penticton’s Wills Hodgkinson helping raise funds for B.C. Children’s Hospital

Most Read