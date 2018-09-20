Re-enactors transform Fort Rodd Hill for annual Lantern Tour in Colwood

Canadians Gary Kangas (left to right), Mark Ivers, and Branko Diklitch in France, a scene from the Boer War in South Africa in 1901. The re-enactors are part of the Victoria-Esquimalt Military Re-Enactors Association, which is putting on the Lantern Tour at Fort Rodd Hill on Sept. 22. (Tony Austin photo).

Grab your coat and travel back in time this weekend at the Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites in Colwood.

The annual Lantern Tour takes place this Saturday, Sept. 22, with re-enactors bringing the past to back to life with special after-dark guided tours. Experience the site by the light of lanterns while eavesdropping on re-enactors going about their daily activities.

The event is a favourite among local residents said Sophie Lauro, promotions officer. “It is an opportunity to see in action the passionate and knowledgeable members of the Victoria-Esquimalt Military Re-enactor Association (VEMRA). These dedicated volunteers create new vignettes each year, rehearse for weeks, and bring the fort to life during this special and surreal evening event.”

The event is made possible by the Victoria-Esquimalt Military Re-enactor Association.

These volunteers lend their talents, time and expertise to a number of events at the site throughout the year.

“This will be the 18th year the Lantern Tour has been offered at the site. It is always a pleasure to see familiar faces returning to discover what will be showcased this year.

Parents come with their children, friends come in groups, we’ve even had couples come on their first date. The lantern tours are fun, romantic, and fascinating – a hit with all ages,” Lauro said.

Guided tours leave every 15 minutes between 7 and 9 p.m. Organizers encourage anyone interested in attending to get tickets early as the event has sold out in the past.

Tickets are available online only at laterntour2018.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets are $13.90 for adults, $13.40 for seniors and $10 for youth or annual pass holders.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com