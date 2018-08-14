Reader photos: Greater Victoria’s hazy skies

Lingering smoke from wildfires contributed to the province issuing a smoky skies bulletin

Readers share their photos of hazy couple of days in Greater Victoria.

Lingering smoke from wildfires contributed to the province issuing a smoky skies bulletin for all of Vancouver Island on Monday, Aug. 13.

During a wildfire, smoke conditions can quickly change over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants and children are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.