Reading fundraiser challenges Greater Victorians to pick up a book

Readers encouraged to obtain pledges for every 100 pages read in August

Victoria Literacy Connection is asking Greater Victorians to read for a cause this August and gather pledges from friends and family for every 100 pages read. Donations will support free literacy programs for children, youth and adults in the region. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria readers may want to book off August for an upcoming challenge by Victoria Literacy Connection they’re bound to enjoy.

The literacy group is calling on residents – book worms and reluctant readers alike – to spend the next month flipping pages for a cause. Participants of the Book Bash challenge will be asked to set a reading target and collect pledges from friends and family for every 100 pages they complete.

Money raised from the event will go directly to Victoria Literacy Connection’s free literacy programs for children, youth and adults in the region.

READ ALSO: Reading between the lines: the many roles of the Victoria Literacy Connection

Participants will also be entered to win a number of prizes. Those interested can register by visiting victorialiteracyconnection.ca and heading to the “support” section.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BooksVictoria