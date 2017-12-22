The sixth annual 2018 Victoria Yoga Conference (VYC) is recognizing the influential yoga teachers in the community. Three awards are open for nominations and will be accepting applications until January 15th, 2018. (Submitted photo)

Recognize an influential yoga teacher with annual conference awards

Victoria conference set for University of Victoria in February, nominations to Jan. 15

Applications are open for three awards for the Victoria Yoga Conference at the University of Victoria.

The sixth annual 2018 Victoria Yoga Conference recognizes influential yoga teachers in the community. Three awards are open for nominations to Jan. 15, 2018.

“It is important to recognize the movers and shakers in the Victoria yoga community who have been a part of building this culture from the beginning,” said conference organizer Carolyne Taylor. “These teachers have contributed so much and we are excited to celebrate them.”

The awards for the VYC are The Distinguished Teacher Award, the Breathe Fore Life Award, and the Victoria Yoga Conference Scholarship.

The Distinguished Teacher Award is for the yoga teacher who has been a part of building the yoga community for many years. Last year the recipient was Tracey Noseworthy, a yoga teacher and personal trainer. Noseworthy became a certified yoga teacher in 2007 and is dedicated to bettering the Victoria community.

The Breathe Fore Life Award is presented by the Kelty Patrick Dennehy Foundation who focus on providing mental health resources to the community. The award will present a $1,000 scholarship to a yoga teacher to further their training. The recipient will demonstrate how they will use yoga to assist those dealing with grief and trauma.

“Yoga is such a powerful tool for healing,” said Taylor. “We want to provide yoga teachers with the resources to make a difference in people’s lives.”

The third award is the Victoria Yoga Conference Scholarship, which provides five recipients with a full access pass to the conference. Applications will be reviewed based on financial need.

Nominators are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible. A panel will review all applications. The Distinguished Teacher Award and the Breathe Fore Life Award will be presented at the opening night of the conference on Feb. 9.

Visit victoriayogaconference.com for application details.

 

