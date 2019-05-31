Recreation centres across Greater Victoria draw physical literacy lines in the sand

The Physical Literacy Indoor and Outdoor Markings Regional Initiative project rolls out this summer in 13 recreation centres throughout the region.(Courtesy CRD)

New outdoor floor decor will appear across greater Victoria recreation centres in June to promote physical literacy.

The regional Health and Recreation Partnership Committee and the Greater Victoria Active Communities were awarded a Community Wellness Grant from Island Health to fund the Physical Literacy Indoor and Outdoor Markings Regional Initiative project.

Spearheaded by community recreation coordinators at Panorama Recreation in North Saanich, the project entailed development of semi-permanent markings for installation at recreation centres throughout the region that would highlight particular fundamental movement skills, foundational in development of physical literacy.

Final designs include line and zig zag patterns for running, balancing and walking, foot prints for skipping, and lines, dots and lily pads for hopping. The markings aim to provide an engaging physical literacy activity for centre visitors and as an educational item on the importance of physical literacy.

Like reading and writing, movement is a learned skill, and as the International Physical Literacy Association defines, physical literacy encompasses the motivation, confidence, physical competence, knowledge and understanding to value and take responsibility for engagement in physical activities for life.

Starting in June, participating centres will proudly be unveiling their indoor and/or outdoor markings. Centres will have staff on-site to introduce community members to the markings and to share some information about physical literacy and the fundamental movement skills. Healthy snacks will also be provided.



