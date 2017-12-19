Recreation Oak Bay adds energy to the holidays

Christmas and New Year’s filled with free activity

As students prepare for the last day of classes before winter break, parents are perusing the options for filling the holidays.

Kids are in class right up to Dec. 22 this year and Recreation Oak Bay special programming starts the next day.

Holiday extra skates and swims fill the Oak Bay Recreation Centre and holiday-themed ice activities such as reindeer games and go-go-stop Santa’s sled, Christmas music and off-ice Christmas crafting, start this week.

A pair of Santa Surprise Kindergym’s, for children 9 months to five years, are set for Saturday, Dec. 23 at Henderson Recreation Centre. Advanced registration is required to ensure a spot. Play on Kindergym equipment, create a holiday craft, join in Christmas-themed circle time plus say hello to the special guest.

On Christmas Day and New Year’s day Recreation Oak Bay opens its doors for free swims, skates, jazzercise and fitness.

On Christmas Day enjoy a free swim, skate, round of tennis or visit to the fitness studio at Oak Bay Recreation Centre from 1 to 3:45 p.m.

Gain a little extra ice time as holiday skating fills the void after Christmas with skates Dec. 28 and 29, and Jan. 2, 4, 5 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Celebrate 2017 with a final fun swim on Dec. 31, 1 to 4 p.m. featuring games and activities.

The next day kick into 2018 with a host of free activities

Start 2018 with a community jaunt led by mayor and council.

The annual community walk leaves the Oak Bay Recreation Centre lobby at 12:30 p.m. and tours about four kilometres around the communty. Follow it up with a meet and greet in the Sportsview Lounge.

Free sessions at Oak Bay Recreation Centre on New Year’s Day include jazzercise class in the Indoor Sports Field 11 a.m. to noon; fitness studio orientations (must pre-register); everyone welcome skate from noon to 1:30 p.m.; everyone welcome swim from 3 to 5 p.m.; tennis fun 1 to 3:30 p.m. The centre is open noon the 12:45 a.m. the next day.

Classes in the Greater Victoria School District resume Jan. 8.

Visit oakbay.ca/parks-recreation for full schedules and rates.

