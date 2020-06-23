Esquimalt Recreation will resume access to its fitness centre and offer summer camps starting on June 23. (Esquimalt Parks and Recreation/Facebook)

Recreational services available in Esquimalt again

Gym access and youth camps to be offered, pool remains closed

Esquimalt is beginning to offer recreational services to the public again.

On June 23 the fitness centre reopened with limited hours, and will extend its hours by June 29 after a trial week. Those intending to go for a workout must register in advance either by signing up online or calling the recreation desk.

After registering, you will be booked in for a 1.5 hour time slot, and be given a sanitizing kit when you arrive to use during your workout.

“Visitors to the centre will be required to respect new safety protocols and adjust to some operating changes, like no shower access,” the township stated in a press release, noting that staff will also disinfect the stations in between guests. There will be no drop in sessions allowed in order to manage the appropriate number of people using the facility at a time.

“We’re excited to welcome our community back to the recreation centre, albeit under different conditions,” said Mayor Barbara Desjardins. “Our staff have worked really hard at balancing the needed safety protocols with the needs of our guests. We know it will look a little different for now and ask for everyone’s patience as we work out the kinks.”

Summer camps will also be available beginning on June 29, which will run primarily outdoors, said the township in a news release. However, should the weather be bad, staff are prepared for indoor activities as well.

There will be a variety of themed camps offered, which can be viewed on the township website. Drop off and pick up locations will be spread out to ensure physical distancing, and safety protocols have been put in place based on guidelines set by provincial health authorities.

“Staff are in the process of evaluating field access for sports leagues as well as drop-in fitness classes with dates being finalized in the near future. The indoor aquatic facilities remain closed for the present time,” said the release. For more information visit esquimalt.ca/recreation.

