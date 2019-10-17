The CRD Forest Spook-tacular all-ages events will take place at Francis/Kings Regional Park Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27. (Philprice13/Pixabay)

Regional naturalists cook up four spook-tacular forest events

CRD’s kid-friendly events feature Halloween activites, costume contest, guided walks

Capital Regional District (CRD) parks naturalists are calling all Halloween-lovers and adventurers for four spook-tacular guided forest walks.

The free all-ages events take place at Francis/Kings Regional Park on the last two weekends in October – Oct. 19, and 20, as well as Oct. 26 and 27.

All four events run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature guided walks through the forest, a cauldron full of haunted treasures, Halloween-themed crafts, games and more.

Attendees are welcome to drop-in at anytime during the event and are invited to wear costumes as there will be prizes for the best dressed adventurers.

The parks naturalists will meet everyone at the Nature Centre off Munn Road.

Francis/Kings Regional Park is located near Thetis Lake Regional Park – about a 20 minute drive from Victoria. Parking is available and the Elsie King Trail is wheelchair-accessible.

All CRD events run rain or shine so it is recommended to dress for the weather. Pets are not welcome at the event as they can be disruptive.

