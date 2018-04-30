Horizon Pacific Contracting is renovating a home to accommodate family with teen with mobility challenges. (Photo submitted)

Renovations open doors to mobility challenged teen

Horizon Pacific provides free work on Saanich home to accommodate family of six

Renovations are currently underway to create a more accessible space in Saanich one family will soon be able to call home.

Last year, Horizon Pacific Contracting offered to provide renovations for one family dealing with independent living challenges. The first family chosen under Horizon Pacific’s Step Up Community Build Program were the Millers, a family of six living in a four-bedroom townhouse in a B.C. Housing complex. Sixteen-year-old Corvin Miller is dealing with tuberous sclerosis and grand map seizure disorder, which impairs his ability to walk and leaves him unable to manage stairs.

The family’s current home has only a single bathroom, located on the second level, which requires his parents to carry him up the stairs.

The Millers had asked to have the living room converted into a bedroom for Corvin, with a bathroom added to the main floor, as well as creating a family living space in the basement.

“We selected this family as it was apparent that this renovation would make a huge amount of difference to the entire family,” said Samantha Agar, manager of Horizon Pacific’s Community Build Program.

When it became clear that the renovations wouldn’t be possible in the family’s townhouse, BC Housing located an alternative residence that could accommodate the family’s needs.

“Our future home is really well-suited to what we need as a family. And it is closer to Corvin’s school which is a huge benefit. It was a big decision to move but the benefit is that we will be able to focus more on other aspects rather than managing our home environment,” said Allison Miller. “It will be so much more like a home when everything Corvin and his siblings need is easily accessible. We can’t wait to move in.”

For the first time, Corvin will have his own bedroom on the main floor of the house as well as access to an ensuite bathroom thanks to the work of the Saanich-based company. The family will also have a shared living space on the main floor so they will continue to be able to enjoy time together as a family.

“We are so excited that BC Housing has jumped on board and is in full support of the program,” said Agar.

Renovations to the home are expected to be completed in early June.

Horizon Pacific launched the program last year for youth age 16 or younger and their families who could benefit from an improvement to their living environment. The goal was to improve the at-home environment so families can focus on their future and their children reaching their full potential.

“We wanted to focus on youth to give someone a brighter future. And we could augment the great work already being done in the community by helping someone who is outside of the support system,” said Horizon Pacific owner Tim Agar.

