Bazzite, the newborn seal pup that was rescued from the shores of Oak Bay after being abandoned last month, is getting bigger and cuter by the day according to updates from the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver. (Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)

Rescued seal pup active and growing

Bazzite was found as an abandoned newborn on Oak Bay shore

Bazzite, the seal pup that was rescued as a newborn from the shores of Oak Bay after being abandoned last month, is getting bigger and cuter by the day according to updates from the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.

The alert and active seal pup is attentive and curious about his surroundings. A veterinary technician at the rescue centre says she rarely sees Bazzite sleep, he is so busy watching the world around him.

Bazzite was first noticed on a rocky outcrop near Sunny Lane in Oak Bay as a newborn. In the method prescribed by the Centre, he was under surveillance for a bit before Oak Bay police were called in to package him up on June 21 for the trip to the centre for health reasons.

RELATED: ‘Not all seal pups you see alone need to be rescued’

Bazzite was thin and still had his umbilical cord making him fewer than three days old when he arrived.

Maternal separation, the primary reason most of the young Harbour seals are in care there, is listed as young Bazzite’s official intake reason.

RELATED: Oak Bay police officers rescue baby seal found on rocky shoreline

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Bazzite, the newborn seal pup that was rescued from the shores of Oak Bay after being abandoned last month, is getting bigger and cuter by the day according to updates from the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver. (Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)

Previous story
Local artists dress up bus shelters across Victoria

Just Posted

Serious crash on TCH stops traffic heading into Victoria, emergency crews on scene

Extrication required from at least one vehicle involved

Electric BC Transit bus officially joins Victoria fleet

Fully electric, zero emissions vehicle first of its kind to go into regular service in B.C.

UPDATE: Coast Guard recovers cruise ship passenger who went overboard near Juan de Fuca Strait

The 73-year old man was aboard a ship heading to Victoria, and fell overboard around 4:30 a.m.

Mental health activist running for seat on Greater Victoria School District board

Ryan Painter aims to build better strategies for youth: “We’re in a mental health crisis”

Rescued seal pup active and growing

Bazzite was found as an abandoned newborn on Oak Bay shore

Thousands flood into Duncan for Elders Gathering

Event, hosted this year by Cowichan Tribes, runs July 10-12

Market can fill in Greyhound vacuum, B.C. minister says

Claire Trevena says government buses aren’t a long-term solution

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Thousands flood into Duncan for Elders Gathering

Event, hosted this year by Cowichan Tribes, runs July 10-12

Public’s voice muted on fishing

If we want to have chinook salmon and killer whales around for… Continue reading

Thai cave rescue diver has B.C. ties

Erik Brown spent nine days in Thailand as one of the expert divers involved in the rescue.

Family sues Richmond trampoline park for negligence in death of B.C. dad

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit in January when he sustained serious injuries.

‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

France advances to World Cup final, beats Belgium 1-0

France will play either Croatia or England in Sunday’s final in Moscow.

Most Read