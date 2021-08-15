Residents describe what they like about living on Saanich Peninsula

Kristi Norberg: “The nature, the beauty of the ocean and all the hikes and walks that are available to us at our doorstep. And of course, the community, the close community vibe. I like that after being here for six years, we really know a lot of the people around here, the small shops and recognizing a lot of faces. When I lost my dog, everybody was helping me. Everyone is there to help you out, even if they don’t know you. It has that energy and vibe of a small, close community.” (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Jerry Antoniuk: “I love it. I can sit out on my deck and watch the boats sail by. I would not want to be anywhere else. I can’t think of a place. I grew up in Edmonton, but there is nothing there for me.” (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Khalid Hammad: “The beautiful scenery. I love the ocean. I grew up close to the Mediterranean back in Egypt. So when I came here, it felt like home. I also like the quietness. It’s not as busy. The people here generally are very friendly, polite and supportive. So I really like the work environment.” (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

John Treleaven: “We recognize that (the region) offers at least three unique advantages: best winter in Canada; good health care services; and here we always accept the Canadian dollar on par. What we had not realized until we actually lived here was how vibrant, how interesting, how courageous in many ways the communities that make up the Saanich Peninsula are. What I hadn’t realized particularly was the richness of industry and commerce. Sidney is known as a NORC — as naturally occuring retirement community. But it is so much more than that. We can be in winery in 10 minutes. We can be at Michell’s Farms. This is a privilege.” (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Marilyn Hodgson: “The wide open spaces, the vastness of the farmlands and the forests, and just the beauty. It is so beautiful. You climb up the highway and you have some excellent vantage points. You can see the ocean and the islands and the mountains and Mount Baker and the Lower Mainland off on the horizon. You think, ‘wow, this is incredible.’ So what do we enjoy besides our lovely environment? We have amazing neighbours. The conveniences that we need are here (in North Saanich), Sidney or Saanichton. We have got excellent restaurants, the best movie cinema that I like to go to (the Star Cinema) and there is just an abundance of recreational opportunities here. Our climate is wonderful. I like to support the businesses that are here and I think about all the speciality gift shops that we have. There couldn’t be a better place for us to live.” (Wolf Depner/News Staff)