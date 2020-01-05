Residents ring in 2020, raise cash for Esquimalt Neighbourhood House

Party-goers also raised $273 for the Sooke Chinook net pen project

Many Esquimalt residents rang in 2020 at the Archie Browning Curling Rink’s upper lounge and raised funds for charity along the way. Revellers were treated to a night of dancing and fun with music provided by Esquimalt band Consenting Adults.

With the loss of local licensed establishments such as The Tudor House Pub, Esquimalt Legion, and Cambie Pub, Consenting Adults bandleader Bill Armstrong approached the Esquimalt Parks & Recreation to propose a New Years Eve dance at the Curling Rink upper lounge. It was ideal for nearby residents to attend so they could avoid the hassles of waiting for cabs and buses by simply walking home afterwards.

READ ALSO: Esquimalt business announces plans for a new Irish pub

The band’s efforts to raise funds for “Esquimalt Neighbourhood House” were aided by a generous donation of food by Esquimalt Country Grocer, and by the hard work and effort of the Esquimalt Parks and Recreation Staff.

The net result was a sellout attendance which raised $500 for Esquimalt Neighbourhood House. Another $273 was raised through a 50/50 draw with funds going to the South Island Anglers Coalition for their 2020 Sooke Chinook net pen project.

Many attendees are already asking if there will be another event this year as it was such a fun time and an overwhelming success.


