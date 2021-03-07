Residents’ videos help campaign Dance Across Victoria

Landmarks such as Howard the giant gnome at Galey’s Farm in Saanich make a stunning backdrop for celebratory dance in the Greater Victoria Festival Society trailer for its coming Dance Victoria campaign. (Screeshot/Greater Victoria Festival Society)

The Greater Victoria Festival Society hopes the community will step up for its latest community campaign.

Dance Across Victoria will be a professional video collaboration featuring people, places, businesses, organizations and families across the region.

Organizers will select about 60 videos for the virtual dance event that aims to celebrate the spirit, vibrancy and resilience of Victoria. That means targeting all ages, and cultures, from dancers to non-dancers and even those who might loathe dancing.

The idea is to record a celebratory dance and submit it to the campaign. Adding music isn’t necessary as the society plans to set the montage to the song, Brand New Day.

To participate, record a 15- to 20-second video in horizontal mode and email to gvfsvic@gmail.com with “Dance Across Victoria Video” in the subject line (include any social media handles). The deadline is March 20, with an airdate expected in April. Visit gvfs.ca/ to learn more about festival initiatives in the region.

