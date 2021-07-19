Residents weighing in on the future of Colwood parks

City gathered feedback at Colwood Creek and Lookout Lake parks; Ocean View up next July 21

People can get a look at some of Colwood's concepts for Ocean View Park as part of the city's Parks Management Plan on Wednesday, July 21 from 4 to 6 p.m.

An opportunity to help shape the future involves a stroll through one, two or three of Colwood’s popular parks.

The city is engaging the public in creating more detailed parks management plans for Colwood Creek, Lookout Lake and Ocean View parks as part of its parks and recreation master plan.

Staff gathered input at Colwood Creek and Lookout Lake parks over the weekend on some of the concepts under consideration, and will host a similar session on Wednesday (July 21) from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ocean View Park, with access from Mary Anne Crescent or Hope Way.

Colwood Mayor Rob Martin said the goal is to hear from residents about what improvements they’d love to see.

Conversations have included such topics as “benches and picnic tables, to washrooms, sports and play areas, natural features and more,” he said, adding enthusiastically, “bring your wish list for our parks!”

Detailed research and community engagement began in May 2020. Draft directions were created based on that input before the public and stakeholders were encouraged to provide feedback on them.

The draft plans were presented and Colwood council approved the final parks and recreation master plan in April of this year.

The plan will provide overall direction for improvements to the city’s parks, recreation and trails for the next 10 years and beyond.

For more information on the future of parks and trails in Colwood, visit colwood.ca/discover-colwood/parks-trails or head over to letstalkcolwood.ca.

