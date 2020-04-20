Teddy Laver serves up lunch at Big Wheel Burger. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Restaurant team puts community first with initiative to seed 500 backyard food gardens

The Big Wheel Community Foundation has sponsored a new initiative called My FED Farm

A Victoria restaurant is helping people experiencing food insecurity plant food gardens in their backyards.

Big Wheel Burger Community Foundation is sponsoring a new initiative by the Food Eco District called My FED Farm, which will supply families and laid-off workers a food garden kit to help support their own food needs.

Each Friday, beginning in late April and early May, FED will deliver the kits and help install them, along with a food-growing consultation to ensure each home has everything they need to get started.

READ ALSO: Victoria hospitals get $1-million boost from local businessman’s estate

Calen McNeil, co-owner of Big Wheel Burgers and Zambri’s, says the aim of the initiative is to get 500 backyard gardens started over the next four months.

The initiative is focused on people living near the poverty line but who are on the outside of the “social safety net,” along with immunocompromised people who are unable to leave their homes and front line workers, such as nurses and doctors but also grocery store workers.

READ ALSO: Saanich resident calls on District to clean up private party beach ‘before someone gets killed’

McNeil and team have been pitching in to help the community however they can. They’ve already set up a delivery network to get 22 families two meals a week, along with providing meals to local seniors homes and other community facilities. They even set up in the parking lot of the Royal Jubilee Hospital to give away prepared meals that just needed to be put in the oven so that hospital workers could feed their families and not worry about going to a grocery store.

“[Supporting the community] is something we’ve always done but we’re ready to do it in a bigger way now,” says McNeil. “Now is the time to really ramp up those efforts and focus on community versus profit and ourselves.”

He says now is the time for a shift in the way business is done to help support those who need it most.

“The capitalist model doesn’t work, it doesn’t serve the benefit of the people,” he says. “[This is the time] to encourage businesses to think about community first.”

To apply for a food garden kit — which contains a number of planters, soil, started plants and seeds — or to volunteer visit get-fed.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Esquimalt celebrates 50th anniversary of Earth Day online

Just Posted

Restaurant team puts community first with initiative to seed 500 backyard food gardens

The Big Wheel Community Foundation has sponsored a new initiative called My FED Farm

Esquimalt celebrates 50th anniversary of Earth Day online

Five days of online programming includes videos, kids’ activities and avirtual tour

Concerns rise for Greater Victoria’s homeless population during COVID-19

Delays in health measures putting local resources under pressure

Police concerned for man last seen on April 10 near Topaz Park

Thomas Poulsen was reported missing by his family

Older Canadians with pre-existing health pre-conditions more at risk of developing complications from COVID-19

According to Statistics Canada, 38 per cent of the Canadian population was aged 50 and older in 2019

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

COVID-19: B.C. strata councils can go online for meetings

Annual general meetings require the same notice, reports

Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims

At least 18 people were killed when a shooter opened fire in multiple communities

COVID-19 world update: Complete testing in Denmark; Booze ban in Bangkok extended

Comprehensive world update, including rapid surge in cases in Asia

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

Harry and Meghan say they won’t co-operate with UK tabloids

The couple said they found scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment — intolerable

B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Fines can be handed out by police, conservation officers and others

E-commerce giants offer cash advances, waive fees and more amid COVID-19

The moves come as companies across Canada are struggling to stay afloat

‘I just want to survive:’ Greenhouses struggling with economic reality of COVID-19

Alberta, Manitoba, British Columbia and Quebec have designated garden centres as an essential service

Most Read