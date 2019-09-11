The Saanich Police Department and community members remember retired police service dog, Taz, who passed away this week. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

Retired Saanich police dog passes away

Saanich police, community members, remember Taz on Twitter

The Saanich Police K9 unit lost a former member after retired police service dog ‘Taz’ passed away this week. Taz was laid to rest on Monday in his home surrounded by his family.

The police department tweeted about 14-year-old Taz’s passing on Tuesday evening, noting that his six-year career was full of memorable moments and that he’d truly earned his retirement.

“You served our community courageously, enthusiastically and tirelessly,” wrote the Saanich Police Department on Twitter.

Community members took to the comments thanking the pup for his service and offering condolences to his family – specifically his handler, Const. Justin Whittaker.

Police dogs and their handlers are partners and form a strong bond because as they work, live and play together. Whittaker and Taz met in May 2008 and worked together until Taz retired in January 2014.

Saanich police signed off the tweet about Taz with “10-7,” which is police code for “out of service.”

