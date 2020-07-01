Residents at Berwick Retirement Communities across B.C. sing ‘O Canada’ to mark the July 1 holiday. (Courtesy of Berwick Retirement Communities)

Retirement communities sing ‘O Canada’ to mark holiday

Berwick Retirement Communities across B.C. share a special song

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing Canada Day celebrations across the nation to be cancelled, many are looking for different ways to celebrate.

Seniors at Berwick Retirement Communities across B.C. decided to mark the holiday with a special song.

“Our province has been so resilient so far throughout COVID, thanks to the incredible Dr. Bonnie Henry, and although it’s been the most difficult for our seniors, they all share the same feelings of pride for their country, this province and the fact they were all safely cared for during COVID,” said Lesley Sikorski, spokesperson for Berwick.

“We felt a video showing all of them standing together and rallying together would spread joy to everyone and of course, show how strong and resilient our seniors have been.”

