Retirement won’t slow down Sooke Sports Council president

Lorraine Van Dyk has been organizing community sporting events for 33 years

Despite her pending retirement and 33 years of organizing sports for SD62 students, Lorraine Van Dyk has no plans to stop.

Van Dyk has been part of the Sooke Sports Council for 33 years and is the current president. The group, comprised of teachers, principals and other school staff, organizes sports activities for Grade 2 to 5 students at SD62 schools. The group is currently in the midst of its cross-country day events for Grade 2 to 5 students, split up into two sections this year due to COVID. The first was May 11, with the other half racing on May 18. They also have a soccer jamboree planned for May 25, and a district-wide track meet on June 3. But after that, the schedule winds down.

“It’s bittersweet. I mean it is fun, but there’s nothing that says I won’t be here next year. I know where the ribbons are kept.”

There have been some new challenges crop up – COVID of course, and students from Edward Milne Community School weren’t able to make it due to the 3:30 p.m. start time and the traffic on Sooke Road. But the camaraderie with other teachers, the support of parent advisory councils and the fond memories of encouraging kids will keep Van Dyk coming back.

“You’re a coach for the rest of your life. It’s always still ingrained in you. So as long as I’m still walking, I’ll still be helping out.”

