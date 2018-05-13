Ride celebrates beloved member of Peninsula cycling community

Denis Muloin was the manager of Sidney’s Russ Hays Bicycle store for over 20 years. The fourth annual Denis Muloin Bike Ride for Palliative Care takes place on May 27 along the Lochside Trail. (Photo submitted)

A relaxing ride along the Lochside Trail will raise funds for palliative care in the region while remembering a beloved member of the local cycling community.

The fourth annual Denis Muloin Bike Ride for Palliative Care takes place on Sunday, May 27 along the Lochside Trail. In support of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation, riders will enjoy a fun, relaxed bike ride, raising funds for the Palliative Care Unit at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and remembering Denis, a passionate advocate for cycling in the Saanich Peninsula community.

As the manager of Sidney’s Russ Hays Bicycle store for over 20 years, Muloin’s beaming smile and easy-going manner made him many friends in the Sidney community. It was at the store that Denis met his wife Shelley, and although he never quite converted her into a cyclist, Shelley was very happy when Mike Clermont from Russ Hays suggested that they hold a memorial ride for Denis, following his passing in 2014.

In the 1990s, when the popularity of mountain biking was on the increase, Denis became involved with the South Island Mountain Bike Society (SIMBS) and helped to establish Hartland as a bike park. He also was on the forefront of mountain bike racing, organizing many races on the island, and shared his passion for cycling by volunteering at the North Saanich middle school bike club.

Muloin died in April 2014 after a long battle with cancer. His last months were spent at the Palliative Care unit at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. The wonderful care that he received at SPH hasn’t been forgotten by Shelley, or by Denis’ parents, Doreen and Maurice. All were impressed by the caring staff, the community atmosphere and ease of having the facility so close to home. It was an obvious decision to fundraise for the Palliative Care unit and celebrate Denis at the same event.

At this year’s fourth annual Bike Ride for Pallative Care, Muloin’s four children and three grandchildren all will be at the event, along with his parents and Shelley: it’s truly a family occasion, and they want other families to join them. The family-friendly event is a bike ride rather than a race. Setting off from Lochside Park (near Mattick’s Farm), riders will head out along the Lochside trail towards Sidney. Route maps will be provided with suggested stops and destinations marked, as well as scavenger hunt items to find along the way. Riders are encouraged to ride as far as they can towards Sidney, then return to the start (or get someone to pick them up in Sidney!). There will be kids prizes for the scavenger hunt.

Interested riders can get involved by registering as an Individual Rider ($25) or Family ($40). Individual fundraising pages can be set up to collect pledges online. As an incentive a generous sponsor has offered a two-night stay at Black Rock Oceanfront Resort in Ucluelet for the rider who collects the most fundraising pledges.

All funds raised will go to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Palliative Care Unit. Denis’ family recognizes that anyone might need the services of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital at some point, and are happy to know that funds raised from this event in his memory will go towards continued renovation of the Palliative Care Unit and staff training in end-of-life care.