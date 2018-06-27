(Kaitlyn Blackwood photo)

Ride Don’t Hide raises nearly $120,000 for mental health programs

453 riders cruised the streets of Oak Bay and beyond for the Canadian Mental Health Association ride

Ride Don’t Hide hit the streets with more than 450 riders June 24 and raised $119, 399 with donations still rolling in.

The top solo fundraiser was Oak Bay’s Hugh Turner at $7,875. The event featured 27 teams with Shaggy and the Rat Traps (a team of more than 100) at $18,126; Real Dandy $13, 595, Team KT $10,755; Pedalling Light $7,700 and Out Spoke’n at $7,330.

“The weather cooperated which made it really nice, lots of great volunteers,” said Jocelyn de Montmorency, program manager for CMHA BC Division’s Victoria office. “The event ended with a splash because the sprinklers went on which wasn’t supposed to happen. … Thankfully the program was finished.”

Once the riders returned they enjoyed the sounds of the “fantastic” band Impulse Response and many speakers took the stage, such as Silken Laumann and Gillian Carlton.

“They’re both very inspiring and their experiences with mental illness and how they’ve been able to move forward,” said de Montmorency. “They enjoyed the music, sharing stories with people, listening to our speakers. … People appreciate the fact that we’re able to speak out more and not hide away. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Proceeds from Ride Don’t Hide go toward public education programs such as Living Life to the Full. This program offers strategies to help manage mood and worry and help tackle life problems.

RELATED: Ride Don’t Hide hits the road around Greater Victoria

RELATED: Ride Don’t Hide takes on personal meaning for Real Dandy team

RELATED: Oak Bay optometrist challenges community to target 100 for Ride Don’t Hide

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

(Kaitlyn Blackwood photo)

Previous story
Cows take morning stroll through Sooke neighbourhood

Just Posted

Island-wide business licence eyed

Twenty-four Island communities mulling idea

UVic Transgender Archives named one of top LGBTQ museums worldwide

Archives one of just two Canadian collections to make the list, ranking 7th place

UPDATE: Problems at B.C. Hydro substation cause electrical issues, sirens across Greater Victoria

Power surges caused flickering lights across the City and sirens at CFB Esquimalt

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

PRIDE WEEK: Pride in the Word a celebration of literature

Award-winning lineup of authors, poets to read at Ambrosia Conference Centre

Painted pianos pop up for public play Friday in Oak Bay

Pianos can be played during the day and will be covered overnight

Valuable wood carving stolen from prominent Cowichan Valley carver

Thefts have become big problem for Tyler Cochrane

Saanich singer-songwriter returns to David Foster Theatre

Jesse Thomas Brown to play 10th anniversary show on June 28

Jury acquits Ontario homeowner in fatal shooting of unarmed Indigenous man

Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.

Police ID body found in Atlanta Braves ballpark cooler

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler belongs to a Minnesota man.

Court blocks bid for injunction to halt Alberta gay-straight alliance law

Judge dismisses request to put Alberta gay-straight alliance law on hold

VIDEO: Get ready to rock at Laketown Ranch on Canada Day weekend

Bring your pals to Laketown Rock for good tunes, good times

B.C.-born soldier believed drowned in Ottawa River

Quebec Hyrdo lowering water level to assist in underwater search

COLUMN: Don’t judge a man by his limbs

One-armed reporter takes up boxing

Most Read