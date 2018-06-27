Ride Don’t Hide raises nearly $120,000 for mental health programs

453 riders cruised the streets of Oak Bay and beyond for the Canadian Mental Health Association ride

Ride Don’t Hide hit the streets with more than 450 riders June 24 and raised $119, 399 with donations still rolling in.

The top solo fundraiser was Oak Bay’s Hugh Turner at $7,875. The event featured 27 teams with Shaggy and the Rat Traps (a team of more than 100) at $18,126; Real Dandy $13, 595, Team KT $10,755; Pedalling Light $7,700 and Out Spoke’n at $7,330.

“The weather cooperated which made it really nice, lots of great volunteers,” said Jocelyn de Montmorency, program manager for CMHA BC Division’s Victoria office. “The event ended with a splash because the sprinklers went on which wasn’t supposed to happen. … Thankfully the program was finished.”

Once the riders returned they enjoyed the sounds of the “fantastic” band Impulse Response and many speakers took the stage, such as Silken Laumann and Gillian Carlton.

“They’re both very inspiring and their experiences with mental illness and how they’ve been able to move forward,” said de Montmorency. “They enjoyed the music, sharing stories with people, listening to our speakers. … People appreciate the fact that we’re able to speak out more and not hide away. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Proceeds from Ride Don’t Hide go toward public education programs such as Living Life to the Full. This program offers strategies to help manage mood and worry and help tackle life problems.

